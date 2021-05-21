Unanet

ECS’ Aaron Burciaga: Government Requires More Understandable AI as Data Science Adoption Increases

Nichols Martin May 21, 2021 News, Technology

ECS’ Aaron Burciaga: Government Requires More Understandable AI as Data Science Adoption Increases
Aaron Burciaga, VP for AI, ECS

Aaron Burciaga, vice president of artificial intelligence at ECS, said the government requires more understandable artificial intelligence as it increasingly adopts the use of machine learning to drive data-centric operations.

Several agencies including the Department of Defense’s Joint AI Center have commenced a number of efforts that speed up the government’s AI and ML implementation, according to a blog post Burciaga co-authored with Mitchell Sipus, director of product at CalypsoAI.

The said efforts include JAIC’s use of data science in environmental studies and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s competitions on edge computing, a technology that allows warfighters to access information at the edge of the battlefield.

The increased use of AI raises the requirement for algorithms that are more understandable to users. The authors said addressing the mentioned need could lead to more trustworthy AI.

“The adoption of data science by the federal government demands a greater consideration of the human experience within AI modeling,” the piece reads.

ECS offers AI products designed adapt to the needs of various users and stakeholders.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Joe Logue: Two Six Technologies Eyes Potential Acquisitions, Sets Focus on Cyber, 5G - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Joe Logue: Two Six Technologies Eyes Potential Acquisitions, Sets Focus on Cyber, 5G

Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies, said the newly formed company is considering acquisitions …

Robotic Research to Build Autonomous Vehicle for DLA Warehouse Operations - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Robotic Research to Build Autonomous Vehicle for DLA Warehouse Operations

Robotic Research has received a Defense Logistics Agency award for the production of an autonomous …

Huntington Ingalls Demos Autonomous Capability of Proteus Unmanned Surface Vessel - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Huntington Ingalls Demos Autonomous Capability of Proteus Unmanned Surface Vessel

Huntington Ingalls Industries has commenced testing of an unmanned surface vessel designed to traverse the …

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved