Executive Spotlight: Unanet CEO Craig Halliday Discusses ERP Tech Advancements; Benefits for GovCon Sector

Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet

Craig Halliday, chief executive officer of Unanet, recently spoke with ExecutiveBiz regarding the launch of the company’s enhanced capabilities for its ERP technology platform, benefits for contractors in GovCon and the federal workforce as a whole.

You can read the full Executive Spotlight with Unanet CEO Craig Halliday below:

ExecutiveBiz: Congratulations on the launch of Unanet’s leading ERP technology platform’s new capabilities! What can you tell us about the issues that your customers had that were addressed with these expanded mobile capabilities, fixed asset tracking and SCA support?

“As the COVID-19 pandemic made remote work far more common, many of our customers asked for the ability to work fully via their mobile devices or at least more mobile than before the pandemic. We took time to do that right by making a fully mobile app with a great user experience.

We were careful not to create our mobile app in a vacuum. We talked to our customers and continue to speak to them to get valuable feedback that allows us to build the product that they need. We are committed to providing all of the functionality that they require, such as SCA compliance and the best tools to help them manage their business quickly and efficiently.”

ExecutiveBiz: How did you work to ensure that Unanet’s ERP platform would be far more user-friendly and offer dynamic solutions over other competing platforms?

“We ensured our platform was different by speaking to our customers and asking them what they were doing, how they were doing it, and what we could create to help them be effective. We took all of that feedback and made software that is tailor-made to meet their needs.

We recognized that eliminating manual processes, especially for subcontractor management, is essential in making a business run more effectively. Businesses spend too much time managing data input from multiple people in their companies, often requiring manual work to reconcile and make sure everything is done correctly. Our software automatically reconciles this information to save time and maximize efficiency.

We didn’t want to rush the development of those automatic processes, and that intentionality shows because our customers are extremely satisfied with the product. This is an example of how our customers come first – we talk to them from the beginning of the process, learn precisely what capabilities they want, and work very hard to create solutions in a timely manner.”

ExecutiveBiz: With the new capabilities, how will they directly benefit government contractors and the GovCon sector as a whole?

“We’ve taken a leap forward. Our process of getting a lot of customer feedback, then constantly thinking about user experience, and working to create software that is helpful to our customers – that is what is most important to us.

If we take subcontract management as an example, you have literally hundreds of different subcontractors working on the same project, inputting different work hours and the like into one portal. Our automatic reconciliation capabilities flag inconsistencies and errors, allowing for more accurate billing for contractors and even the federal government, while ensuring the work is done in full compliance with government requirements.

The elimination of those manual processes is very good for the efficiency of billing and paying people accurately and swiftly.”

ExecutiveBiz: Following the major changes we’ve undergone as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, how are these new features going to help the federal workforce embrace telework solutions?

“Mobile capabilities are very important for workers impacted by COVID and anyone else who works in a nontraditional environment. It’s so valuable for a worker to clock in or out on a mobile device, and it’s very helpful for management. Wherever people are working, the ability to use software and interact with that software easily is paramount for us.

Workers greatly benefit from telework solutions because they have a way to deal with project tasks from anywhere at any time. Managers benefit because they can look at the status of a project instantaneously with real-time updates from the workers. Mobile-capable software streamlines management and ensures projects are completed more quickly and effectively.”

ExecutiveBiz: What other updates can we expect from your ERP capabilities for the rest of 2021 and beyond? How will Unanet continue to innovate and enhance its software for its customers?

“There will be another set of functionalities coming soon. We have a very solid platform and additional integration will be available to help our customers make it even easier to enter expenses or review billing data and analysis. We will also continue to expand mobile platform functionalities in any way the customer desires.

The key for us is that if there is a better and easier way for a customer to run their business, we will do everything we can to provide them with that product or service.”

