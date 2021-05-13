FedEx Office Awarded GPO Printing, Digital Services Recompete Contract

FedEx Office

FedEx Office has received a recompete contract from the Government Publishing Office to provide federal agencies with printing, digital, binding, banner and sign production and direct mail services under the GPOExpress program.

The contract provides over 3,000 federal employees holding GPOExpress cards with discounted FedEx Office service rates in more than 2,100 sites and access to online document management and print ordering tools, GPO said Wednesday.

More than 250,000 GPOExpress orders have been made since GPO started its partnership with FedEx Office in 2005.

NASA and the departments of the Interior, Defense, Homeland Security and Transportation are some of the agencies that use the GPOExpress program.