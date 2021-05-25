Forcepoint Names Peter Brant, Myles Bray as SVPs of North America, EMEA Sales; John Dilullo Quoted

Forcepoint announced on Tuesday that the company has appointed Peter Brant as senior vice president of North America Sales and Myles Bray as SVP of EMEA Sales. Brant and Bray will bring their extensive experience in enabling enterprises to adopt cloud-delivered security alongside hybrid technology investments.

The new senior VPs will lead the company’s customer-first strategy that assists organizations of every size to optimize use of existing cybersecurity to protect critical data in the hyper-distributed world. They will report to Chief Revenue Officer John DiLullo.

“As security and business leaders continue adapting to today’s distributed enterprise, they shouldn’t have to choose between frictionless growth or airtight security: they can have the best of both worlds,” commented DiLullo.

“Organizations have made significant investments in their security architectures, and a ‘rip and replace’ approach to modernize isn’t an option. Peter and Myles are world-class sales leaders with the vital experience, strategic mindset and passion to help customers start from any point on their path to deliver security wherever data is accessed, which defines Forcepoint’s data-first SASE platform,” DiLullo added.

Brant possesses over two decades of global enterprise sales leadership. He has worked at F5 Networks, Fortinet and SonicWALL. During his tenure at F5 Networks, he drove the company’s transformation from an on-premises Fortune 500 hardware vendor to a security-focused software and cloud solution provider. He also maintained F5 Network’s double-digit revenue growth rates.

While at Fortinet and SonicWall, Brant grew sales by 500 percent and 300 percent, respectively. He is a growth-focused leader with a strong history of navigating change in disruptive, high-velocity markets.

Bray is an experienced technology sales leader with a track record of driving strategy and execution across product, marketing and global sales in public, private and venture-backed companies. He most recently served as CRO at Arqit.

“CEOs and CISOs understand that cloud-based security has been available for years. What’s game-changing about Forcepoint’s approach is the laser focus on protecting the integrity of the business and its critical data across today’s hyper-distributed workforce,” said Bray.

“I’m excited to help customers and partners drive both full protection and frictionless growth in a seamless way that only Forcepoint can deliver, with our converged, cloud-native platform that brings together secure access and data security,” Bray concluded.