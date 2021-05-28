Former Army Cyber Leader Ed Cardon Named C3 AI Federal Group Chair

Ed Cardon, former commanding general at U.S. Army Cyber Command, has joined C3 AI as chair of the enterprise artificial intelligence software provider’s federal systems business.

The retired Army lieutenant general will help the company identify AI adoption opportunities in the defense, intelligence and government cyber missions, C3 AI said Thursday.

Cardon spent over 36 years with the Army and led troops deployed in South Korea, Iraq, Europe and the U.S.

His work as Army Cyber Command’s leader from 2013 to 2016 was centered on helping the service branch protect networks, data and systems. He also oversaw execution of cyberspace missions around the world.

In addition, he led the Army Office of Business Transformation and drove the creation of Army Futures Command, through which the service pursues continued modernization.

C3 AI CEO Thomas Siebel said Cardon brings to the company experience in defense, intelligence and digital transformation as well as in establising U.S. federal government partnerships.