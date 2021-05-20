Fortem Appoints Military Vet Wayne Phelps as Federal Business Development Director

Wayne Phelps, Director, Fortem Technologies

Wayne Phelps, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and a former senior project manager for unmanned aircraft system at SAM Companies, has joined Fortem Technologies as a director who will drive its federal business development.

His responsibilities include supporting the Pleasant Grove, Utah-based defense company’s efforts to evolve and acquire more work with government agencies and military organizations, and to promote legislation related to drone and security, Fortem said Wednesday.

Phelps brings over two decades of experience to his new role as Fortem’s federal business development director.

“As a veteran and leader in the U.S. military, Wayne Phelps brings a firsthand understanding of what it is like to face these threats, and the critical decisions required by our government to deploy systems that can protect the warfighter and defend our assets against terrorist drones,” said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem.