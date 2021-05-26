GCOM Acquires Data Analytics Firm Qlarion; Kamal Bherwani Quoted

Public sector software provider GCOM has acquired Qlarion, a data analytics and business intelligence firm, for an undisclosed sum as part of efforts to expand the delivery of data analytics and technology platforms and services to state and local government customers.

“Liberating data will enable governments, at all levels, to make more informed decisions, creating better outcomes for their constituents,” GCOM CEO Kamal Bherwani said in a statement published Wednesday.

“Qlarion’s analytics will amplify GCOM’s mission to support our government partners to improve population well-being, promote equity, and drive economic growth,” he added.

GCOM said the analytics firm’s current management team will continue to operate Qlarion as a separate business unit through its Virginia-based offices in Reston and Richmond.

Qlarion’s data analytics capabilities will become part of GCOM’s NextGen Government Framework and its analytics professionals will work with the latter’s product team to integrate capabilities into GCOM’s existing software-as-a-service offerings to provide state and government clients better visibility into their programs.

Qlarion designed a data-sharing program, called the Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation, for the Commonwealth of Virginia to help communities fight opioid addiction. The cross-agency FAACT initiative become part of Virginia’s COVID-19 pandemic response in 2020.