GDIT Wins Navy R&D Support Task Order Under OASIS Vehicle

GDIT

The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics’ information technology business a potential five-year, $52.1 million task order for research and development and technical support services.

Naval Medical Logistics Command received four bids for the cost-plus-fixed-fee task order that was awarded through the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract vehicle and obligated $2.4 million in fiscal 2020 research, development, testing and evaluation funds at the time of award, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The task order includes administrative, training, statistical, logistical, graphic and technical support for R&D work. Technical services to be provided include preparation of technical summaries and publications as a result of research work and assistance with scientific and medical authoring and editing of research proposals, scientific reports and human use protocols.

GDIT will perform work at the Naval Medical Research Unit in Dayton, Ohio, through May 22, 2026.