Gen. Paul Nakasone Informs Congress About the Need for More Cyber Warriors

Gen. Paul Nakasone

Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, addressed Congress on Friday about growth of cyber force personnel. He remarked that the cyber domain is a critical part of national security and an increase of personnel is required to protect the nation's information technology assets. C4ISRNET reported the story on Saturday.

“I would anticipate that as we lay out the case, we have to look at some critical elements that will influence the future size of the cyber mission force, now 133 teams,” noted Nakasone at a House Armed Services Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems Subcommittee hearing.

Some Congressional leaders are concerned that the cyber mission force is outdated and understaffed to achieve its mission. Nakasone presented the subcommittee with data that illustrated their concerns are unfounded.

“To prepare for the approved growth in the CMF, we will enhance our control over resources for the force, improve its readiness [including the metrics we require in doing so], and consolidate CMF training,” Nakasone wrote in congressional testimony provided to the Senate Armed Services Committee in March and to the House Armed Services Committee on Friday.

“Recent demand across [the Department of Defense] has demonstrated that the original 133 teams in the CMF are not enough. The strategic environment has changed since the original CMF was designated in 2012. Added forces will ensure USCYBERCOM can fulfill its responsibility as both a supported and a supporting command.”