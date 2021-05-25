General Atomics’ Aircraft Launch, Recovery Systems Exceed Navy Goal in Post-Delivery Testing Phase

The U.S. Navy has surpassed its goal of completing 8,000 aircraft launches and recoveries with General Atomics-built systems for the post-delivery test and trial phase of USS Gerald R. Ford carrier without causing safety incidents.

General Atomics said Monday its Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Arresting Gear beat the military branch’s target for cats and traps throughout the 18-month PDT&T period.

The service completed 18 independent streaming events onboard the aircraft carrier from January 2020 through April 2021.

Military aircraft such as the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, E-2C/D airborne early warning platform and the EA-18G Growler used the two systems during aircraft compatibility testing, flight deck certification and launch-and-recovery cycles.

Scott Forney, president of General Atomics’ electromagnetic systems business, said the milestone brings EMALS and AAG one step forward to achieving operational readiness.

Forney added the company-built technologies were part of carrier training and pilot certification programs for more than 400 pilots that included new student aviators.

GA-EMS received a contract from Naval Air Systems Command last year to engineer EMALS and AAG installed on Ford-class carriers.

The future USS John F. Kennedy and USS Enterprise will also use the two systems, the company noted.