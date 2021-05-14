General Atomics Demos Gray Eagle UAS for JTAC Operations

Gray Eagle ER UAS

General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business assessed how the Gray Eagle Extended Range unmanned aircraft system could help advance sensor-to-shooter capabilities during a technology demonstration in late April at Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona.

A joint terminal attack controller captured the sensor field of regard, video and aircraft location using an Android Team Awareness Kit and digitally transmitted ‘call for fires’ on various targets by controlling the electro-optical/infrared sensor aboard the Gray Eagle platform during the April 23 demo, General Atomics said Thursday.

The unmanned platform also provided JTAC with the requested sensor data by changing its flight path without receiving commands from the Gray Eagle ER operator.

“The JTAC’s use of the ATAK tablet, while teamed with the Gray Eagle ER, enables rapid situational awareness and engagements, which addresses one of the Army’s top priorities,” said David Alexander, president of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.