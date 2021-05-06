General Atomics to Supply Naval Medical Research Units With Molecular Diagnostic Systems

Matchbox

General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business will deliver portable molecular diagnostic systems to naval medical research units and partner locations in Peru and Cambodia as part of a contract from the Naval Medical Research Center's Austere environments Consortium for Enhanced Sepsis Outcomes program.

The contract for Matchbox system with respiratory or febrile assay panel cartridge has a six-month base period and supports additional field trial use via two option years, the company said Wednesday.

The Matchbox is designed to identify COVID-19, Flu A or B, SARS and other respiratory infections and to determine fever-causing illnesses, enabling site personnel to speed up patient care and mitigate potential infection spread. The point-of-care diagnostic testing system uses patient's blood, urine or swab and environmental samples to provide results in an hour or less.

NMRC has partnered with the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine in support of the ACESO program. The initiative prioritizes host-based diagnostic and prognostic technology development and uses clinical management strategies to increase patient survival rates.