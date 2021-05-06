Unanet

General Atomics to Supply Naval Medical Research Units With Molecular Diagnostic Systems

Christine Thropp May 6, 2021 News, Technology

General Atomics to Supply Naval Medical Research Units With Molecular Diagnostic Systems
Matchbox

General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business will deliver portable molecular diagnostic systems to naval medical research units and partner locations in Peru and Cambodia as part of a contract from the Naval Medical Research Center's Austere environments Consortium for Enhanced Sepsis Outcomes program.

The contract for Matchbox system with respiratory or febrile assay panel cartridge has a six-month base period and supports additional field trial use via two option years, the company said Wednesday.

The Matchbox is designed to identify COVID-19, Flu A or B, SARS and other respiratory infections and to determine fever-causing illnesses, enabling site personnel to speed up patient care and mitigate potential infection spread. The point-of-care diagnostic testing system uses patient's blood, urine or swab and environmental samples to provide results in an hour or less.

NMRC has partnered with the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine in support of the ACESO program. The initiative prioritizes host-based diagnostic and prognostic technology development and uses clinical management strategies to increase patient survival rates.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

CloudBees

Air Force Taps CloudBees to Support Software Development, Implementation Efforts

CloudBees will help the goverment with its adoption of DevSecOps capabilities as part of the U.S. Air Force's Small Business Innovative Research Phase 1 contract award. Michael Wright, director of public sector at CloudBees, said the company's Software Delivery Automation offering is designed to provide the Air Force, Department of Defense and other agencies with assistance in developing and implementing secure software.

US Army MITS

CAE-Pinnacle JV to Update Army Watercraft Training Systems

A joint venture between CAE USA and Pinaccle Solutions has received a delivery order to update a suite of systems used to train U.S. Army personnel in watercraft operations. Xebec Government Services will refresh expeditionary fast transport, vessel defense and full mission bridge simulator configurations in the service branch's Maritime Integrated Training System, CAE said Tuesday.

Perspecta

Perspecta to Help Marine Corps Further Build Cyber Capability

Perspecta has secured a two-year, $17.9 million task order from the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific to develop, test, integrate and maintain software for Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command. The company said Wednesday the cyber tool development award is meant to help MARFORCYBER augment the command's operational performance in cyberspace.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved