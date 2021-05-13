Unanet

General Dynamics Subsidiary Secures AWS’ Migration, DevOps Competencies

Nichols Martin May 13, 2021 News

Amazon Web Services has recognized General Dynamics' information technology business for the latter's competency in cloud migration and DevOps.

General Dynamics Information Technology said Wednesday it received the AWS Migration and DevOps Competency statuses in recognition of its offerings that have supported federal cloud migration projects and DevOps efforts.

GDIT also renewed its program status as an AWS managed service provider, after having undergone a third-party evaluation. The company passed the audit that looked into over 90 managed services controls and processes.

“These designations recognize GDIT’s deep expertise in migrating enterprise customers’ applications and legacy infrastructure, delivering DevOps solutions and managed services to our federal government customers on AWS,” said Ben Gianni, vice president and chief technology officer of GDIT. 

The newly attained AWS competencies follow GDIT's previous ones for public safety and disaster response.

