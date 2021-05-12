General Dynamics Subsidiary to Deliver 1,000th Unit of Assured PNT System to Army

General Dynamics

A subsidiary of General Dynamics' mission systems business was tapped to deliver the 1,000th unit of a modular system designed to help military scan areas for GPS signals and defend it against electronic warfare attacks launched by peer and near-peer adversaries a modular system designed to scan areas for GPS signals.

GPS Source has secured additional order for the Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing System or MAPS Generation I, which was deployed by the U.S. Army in 2019, General Dynamics said Tuesday.

MAPS GEN I, the first APNT technology in the market, is developed to monitor an area for signals then transmit gathered data to military devices. The mobile system can also function in GPS-denied scenarios.

The service branch has 62 MAPS GEN I units fielded in Germany for testing, with existing orders for over 930 more units that will be equipped on ground vehicles this year.

“[We] are working to develop new capabilities to combat these evolving threats and help keep our soldiers safe,” said Aaron Mebust, vice president and director for PNT products at General Dynamics Mission Systems.