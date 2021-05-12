Unanet

General Dynamics Subsidiary to Deliver 1,000th Unit of Assured PNT System to Army

Nichols Martin May 12, 2021 News, Technology

General Dynamics Subsidiary to Deliver 1,000th Unit of Assured PNT System to Army
General Dynamics

A subsidiary of General Dynamics' mission systems business was tapped to deliver the 1,000th unit of a modular system designed to help military scan areas for GPS signals and defend it against electronic warfare attacks launched by peer and near-peer adversaries  a modular system designed to scan areas for GPS signals.

GPS Source has secured additional order for the Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing System or MAPS Generation I, which was deployed by the U.S. Army in 2019, General Dynamics said Tuesday.

MAPS GEN I, the first APNT technology in the market, is developed to monitor an area for signals then transmit gathered data to military devices. The mobile system can also function in GPS-denied scenarios.

The service branch has 62 MAPS GEN I units fielded in Germany for testing, with existing orders for over 930 more units that will be equipped on ground vehicles this year.

“[We] are working to develop new capabilities to combat these evolving threats and help keep our soldiers safe,” said Aaron Mebust, vice president and director for PNT products at General Dynamics Mission Systems.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

U.S. Army

Army Taps Five Contractors for Military Munitions Response Program Activities

The U.S. Army has selected an AECOM subsidiary, Parsons' government services business, the Jacobs USAE joint venture, HydroGeologic and Aptim's federal arm to compete for orders under a $49 million contract in support of a Department of Defense program for addressing munitions-related concerns.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

HII Enters Fabrication Phase of ‘Friedman’ National Security Cutter

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ shipbuilding division has cut the first 100 tons of steel needed to build the U.S. Coast Guard’s national security cutter Friedman. This Legend-class vessel is designated as NSC 11 and named after Elizebeth Smith Friedman, a code breaker who solved coded messages for the Coast Guard during the Prohibition era, HII said Tuesday. 

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Hot Fire Tesing of New RL10C-X Space Rocket Engine

Aerojet Rocketdyne has concluded a series of hot fire tests with the 3D printed RL10C-X engine, which is designed to generate 24,000 pounds of thrust for space rockets. The company said Tuesday it tested RL10C-X in a flight-like configuration to showcase its long-duration endurance and full mission capability.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved