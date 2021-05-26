Gerrit Burke Joins MartinFederal as Engineering & Technical Solutions Director

Gerrit Burke, former business development lead for enterprise information technology and cybersecurity at Dynetics, has been appointed director of MartinFederal Consulting‘s engineering and technical solutions group.

Burke has more than one decade of experience supporting multiple defense software development and engineering projects in the defense sector, MartinFederal said Monday.

His work included support for customers such as the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation and Missile Center.

He previously oversaw more than $1 billion in business development efforts across Dynetics’ portfolio covering military and federal civilian customers.

Burke, an international business graduate from the Mississippi State University, is a board member for Camp Maranatha in Guntersville Lake, Alabama, and has been involved in the nonprofit sector.