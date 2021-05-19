Guidehouse Adds Aimee Sziklai to Health Segment Team; Alicia Harkness Quoted

Aimee Sziklai, Partner, Guidehouse

Guidehouse announced on Wednesday that it named Aimee Sziklai as new partner and the commercial payer leader of its health segment. The former health plan executive brings to the company extensive knowledge and experience in global payer operations. Sziklai will focus on embedding forward-leaning digital transformation, cloud-based, and automation solutions and capabilities into health plan models.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aimee to our team of seasoned experts. Under her leadership, Guidehouse and our clients are well-positioned to tackle the evolving landscape of payer-provider relationships, dynamic global operations, and complex local, state, and federal compliance and regulatory guidelines,” commented Alicia Harkness, Guidehouse partner and Health segment leader.

Sziklai is an experienced health care executive with a track record in designing, building and implementing strategy and operations, vendor management, consulting, technology, business process outsourcing, sales and mergers and acquisition initiatives. As a leader, she has managed care and risk model experience, including building and launching a managed Medicaid payer.

Before joining Guidehouse, Sziklai worked at Capgemini as vice president and health business unit leader. She was also a chief operating officer for Gold Coast Health Plan, overseeing all facets of design, build and monitoring for call center, claims processing and performance measurement systems. She also led vendor management engagements at Anthem and was managing director at Three-Sixty Advisory Group.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets, with broad management, technology, and risk consulting capabilities. The company helps clients address their toughest challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, Guidehouse creates scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. The company has more than 9,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally.