Hermeus Expands Footprint in Atlanta With New Aircraft Assembly Factory

Christine Thropp May 10, 2021 News

American startup Hermeus will turn a 110,000 square-foot facility in Atlanta into an aircraft assembly factory that will accomodate structures testing and light manufacturing operations and will double as the company's headquarters for its hundreds of employees.

Glenn Case, founder and chief technology officer of Hermeus, said in a statement published Tuesday the company will conduct testing of structures, avionics and other major subsystems at the new factory.

In August 2020, Hermeus was tapped by the U.S. Air Force to assess the possibility of modifying its commercial Mach 5 aircraft into a presidential plane. Work under the $1.5M contract includes evaluation of connection between hypersonic aircraft and communication infrastructure.

The company is developing a high speed aircraft engine and has tested an off-the-shelf turbojet engine prototype as part of the effort.

Hermeus has another facility near Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Georgia, where it performs flight-scale propulsion tests.

