Unanet

HII Enters Fabrication Phase of ‘Friedman’ National Security Cutter

Carol Collins May 12, 2021 News

HII Enters Fabrication Phase of ‘Friedman’ National Security Cutter
Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ shipbuilding division has cut the first 100 tons of steel needed to build the U.S. Coast Guard’s national security cutter Friedman.

The 418-foot-long, Legend-class vessel is designated as NSC 11 and named after Elizebeth Smith Friedman, a civilian who broke and delivered secret codes from criminals to the Coast Guard during the Prohibition era, HII said Tuesday. 

Friedman generated critical counterintelligence information in the Southern Hemisphere during World War II and her work provided the groundwork for cryptographic applications that led to the formation of the National Security Agency.

Kari Wilkinson, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding, said the business and its personnel have worked over the past decade to establish a Legend-class national security cutter production line.

Coast Guard uses NSCs in maritime safety and security, law enforcement and environmental protection missions.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

U.S. Army

Army Taps Five Contractors for Military Munitions Response Program Activities

The U.S. Army has selected an AECOM subsidiary, Parsons' government services business, the Jacobs USAE joint venture, HydroGeologic and Aptim's federal arm to compete for orders under a $49 million contract in support of a Department of Defense program for addressing munitions-related concerns.

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Hot Fire Tesing of New RL10C-X Space Rocket Engine

Aerojet Rocketdyne has concluded a series of hot fire tests with the 3D printed RL10C-X engine, which is designed to generate 24,000 pounds of thrust for space rockets. The company said Tuesday it tested RL10C-X in a flight-like configuration to showcase its long-duration endurance and full mission capability.

Endeavour

Endeavour to Offer Capital Source for Defense, Aerospace Startups Through MassChallenge Partnership

Invoice factoring company Endeavour has partnered with nonprofit startup accelerator MassChallenge to help early-stage aerospace and defense technology developers gain access to a non-dilutive financing platform. Endeavour said Tuesday it will offer support to MassChallenge's network of entrepreneurs through an accounts receivable funding facility, called Escape Velocity.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved