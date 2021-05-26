Honeybee Robotics, mPower Technology Partner to Design NASA’s Space Solar Power System

NASA has selected Honeybee Robotics and mPower Technology to jointly design a space solar power system in support of the space agency’s Vertical Solar Array Technology initiative aimed at helping enable long-term lunar surface operations.

Altadena, California-based Honeybee Robotics and Albuquerque, New Mexico-headquartered mPower will work on the Lunar Array Mast and Power System concept that will feature solar panels to provide portable power source on the moon’s surface, the companies said Tuesday.

The panels are planned to reach a height of two stories and to unfold two-and-a-half stories. mPower’s DragonSCALES solar cells will also be fitted to the LAMPS technology.

“DragonSCALES is ideally suited for harsh space environments such as those on the moon,” said Kevin Hell, CEO of mPower.

He added that the solar module technology has the potential to support other space and lunar deployments.

The companies are expected to be awarded a NASA development contract for the solar charging station.