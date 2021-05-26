Huntington Ingalls Receives Navy UUV Order; Duane Fotheringham Quoted

Huntington Ingalls Industries has received an order from the U.S. Navy for two small unmanned underwater vehicles that have an open architecture design and a maximum endurance of 30 hours.

The company said Tuesday it expects to deliver the REMUS 300 UUVs to the military service in mid-2022.

Duane Fotheringham, president of the unmanned systems group at HII’s technical solutions division, noted that the Navy has used the REMUS platform in defense missions for more than two decades.

HII acquired the man-portable system through its $350 million purchase of marine robotics provider Hydroid last year.

The underwater vessel has three lithium-ion rechargeable battery options and can be reconfigured to support missions such as mine countermeasures, search and recovery and marine research operations.