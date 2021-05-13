IFS, Lockheed to Support Navy N-MRO Program With Ship, Aircraft Maintenance Tool; Scott Helmer Quoted

Scott Helmer President

The U.S. Navy has selected Lockheed Martin and enterprise applications developer IFS to build and deliver a ship and aircraft maintenance platform in support of the Naval Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul initiative.

The N-MRO program seeks to advance the use of digital twins, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to predict potential system failures to improve support of fleet management, supply logistics and maintenance functions, IFS said Wednesday.

"We are proud to be part of N-MRO, which will set a new global standard for Total Asset Readiness and the way defense organizations manage asset maintenance and logistics, both ashore and afloat,” said Scott Helmer, president of aerospace and defense at IFS.

IFS and Lockheed will collaborate with software developer Beast Code to work on the platform, which will be initially deployed at naval sites to help sailors remove operational silos and achieve a common workflow for ship and aircraft maintenance.

"Our goal is to provide capabilities that create real value across the Navy's complex, multi-site operations and optimize its mission-critical maintenance processes," said Reeves Valentine, vice president of enterprise sustainment solutions at Lockheed. "We want to empower Navy personnel with tools that are easy and effective to use with intuitive interfaces, streamlined workflows and timesaving, intelligent features.”