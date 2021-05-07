Unanet

In-Q-Tel Invests in AI Tools Developer Fiddler; Krishna Gade Quoted

Jane Edwards May 7, 2021 News, Technology

Krishna Gade Founder and CEO Fiddler

In-Q-Tel has made a strategic investment in Fiddler to help the Palo Alto, California-based artificial intelligence platforms developer further advance its explainable AI tool development efforts.

A.J. Bertone, partner at In-Q-Tel, said in a statement published Thursday Fiddler’s platform works to ensure that AI and machine learning systems function in a transparent manner by combining explainable AI with model monitoring.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fiddler in helping our government partners better manage and monitor their AI/ML capabilities,” Bertone added.

Krishna Gade, founder and CEO of Fiddler, cited the need to establish trust between humans and AI.

“We need accountability to build  Fiddler's mission is to build trust with AI using a centralized Model Performance Monitoring solution that continuously monitors models and unlocks the AI black box with explainability," he added.

Fiddler also announced its participation in FinRegLab’s research to assess the fairness and transparency of machine learning models. 

The study will be carried out with the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and seeks to demonstrate potential tradeoffs among options for mitigating bias in machine learning models and performance and capabilities of current tools in enhancing the transparency of underwriting models using different forms of machine learning.

