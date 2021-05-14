Unanet

Industry Vet Brian Keating Joins Cybersecurity Company Netizen as Finance Director

Christine Thropp May 14, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Brian Keating, former chief financial officer at Collective FLS, has been named as director of finance at Netizen, where he will be tasked to oversee the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based cybersecurity company's corporate accounting and finance operations.

Netizen said Thursday Keating has experience in business management, acquisition, development and growth, and brings financial and operations skillset to the company's executive team.

Prior to joining Netizen, he held senior leadership roles at Washington, D.C. area-based companies and served as an independent executive consultant.

Keating founded Orienteer Financial, a fee-only investment management and personal financial planning firm, in July 1996.

Netizen is a service disabled veteran owned business that develops and offers software products to help customers strengthen their cybersecurity postures.

