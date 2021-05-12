Unanet

Industry Veteran, Former Snowflake Federal Leader Ro Dhanda Joins H2o.ai as Federal VP

William McCormick May 12, 2021 Executive Moves, News, Technology

Ro Dhanda, Federal vice president of H2o.ai

Ro Dhanda, formerly of Snowflake Computing, has been appointed vice president of federal business for H2o.ai, the visionary leading open source data science, AI and machine learning platform company out of Silicon Valley.

“I am very excited to be joining a great organization with a strong team and innovative technology, Dhanda explained. “H2O’s Open Source AI/ML Platform will give government agencies the ability to leverage their data as a strategic asset and enable them to speed up time to decision and mission”.

H2O.ai operates with an open and transparent approach in order to push to the bleeding edge and create a culture of makers: community, customers, partners, entrepreneurs and our own “makers gonna make”.

With a vision to democratize artificial intelligence for everyone, the company’s H2O Driverless AI platform offers faster and cheaper data science for anyone who wants to explore, learn, dream and imagine a new future in AI capabilities.

Prior to his new position with H2o.ai, Dhanda started federal business for Snowflake Computing and served as the company’s federal regional vice president (RVP) from Dec. 2018 through April 2021.

In addition, he served Dell EMC for over eight years as the director of Federal Sales for its Information Intelligence Group – EMC from Nov. 2010 to Dec. 2013, and in the same role for its Dell EMC Isilon division. Dhanda has also held a variety of positions with Microsoft, NCompass Labs, Iron Mountain, Daon and other organizations since 1993.

Dhanda brings significant experience and a long history of working in both the information technology and services industries. His strong sales background will be demonstrated for H2o.ai for his skills in enterprise software, sales, go-to-market strategy and strategic partnership management.

