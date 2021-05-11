IntelliDyne Creates Board of Advisers; Rob Grey Quoted

IntelliDyne

IntelliDyne announced on Tuesday its creation of a new board of advisors. The five-member board is composed of Ed Abner, Kathy Albarado, Kimberly Pack, Erich Windmuller and Michael Zaramba who will utilize their collective skills and industry expertise to provide the IntelliDyne executive team with guidance to facilitate company growth as an information technology services provider.

“We are thrilled to welcome this group of innovative and experienced leaders to advise IntelliDyne through upcoming phases of growth. The combined expertise of our board members in focus areas such as operations, human capital management, technology, finance, and strategic planning will play a key role in guiding future operational decisions,” commented Rob Grey, CEO of IntelliDyne.

Abner will serve as the advisory board’s chairman and focus on delivering leadership development and operational support. He previously worked as IntelliDyne’s COO and was frequently recognized for his leadership quality in business development strategy.

Albarado, founder and CEO of Helios HR, will advise Intellidyne on hiring and personnel management while Pack, managing director of Wolf Den Associates, will support the company’s strategic planning initiatives and M&A opportunities.

Windmuller, founder and managing director of Four Winds Consulting, will provide Intellidyne with technical expertise, particularly concerning enterprise IT and cybersecurity. Zaramba, founder of Halyard Associates, will help the company grow and provide M&A guidance and support.

About IntelliDyne

IntelliDyne is a leading government information technology firm enabling better mission performance through innovative technology solutions. The company manages public sector programs that deliver higher operational efficiency and measurable value to clients. It advises, develops, and executes effective solutions in enterprise IT management, analytics, cybersecurity and information assurance, application development and cloud computing.