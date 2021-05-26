Intelligent Waves Adds Six Senior Leaders to Advisory Board; Tony Crescenzo Quoted

Intelligent Waves (IW) has named six senior public and private industry leaders to join its advisory board and assist the company in achieving its market expansion and strategic growth goals.

The company said the additional members are retired lieutenant generals John Sattler and Thomas Metz; Rob Franklin, cofounder of GoodSeeker; Jim Hunt, former president of CapGemini Technologies; Ed Abner, former executive vice president and chief operating officer at IntelliDyne and Michael Zaramba, a principal with Halyard Associates.

“”[The] knowledge, mentorship, experience and insights of [the technology and business leaders in the government contracting and private sector communities] will help us transition from a small business to a middle-market leader,” commented Tony Crescenzo, president of Intelligent Waves.

Sattler has over 37 years of U.S. Marine Corps experience in leadership, interagency coordination, strategic planning, congressional liaison, strategic communication and team building.

Metz, on the other hand, spent 40 years of commissioned service in the Army. During Operation Iraqi Freedom, he led over 120,000 coalition troops belonging to Multi-National Corps-Iraq.

Franklin brings to IW board 25 years of vision and direction to help drive operational maturity and efficiency, enahnce quality and expand market share. He has served as a strategic adviser and member of the board of directors for MorganFranklin Consulting.

Hunt has developed his technology and investment expertise over four decades. He focuses on companies with technologies that work to impact operational efficiencies, particularly in the public sector markets.

Abner will draw from his over three decades of corporate management experience in both the federal and commercial space to provide insights to IW.

Zaramba is a senior-level executive with more than 30 years of experience. He has diverse leadership experience in finance, accounting, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, operations, human resources, risk management and compliance.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The firm provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics.