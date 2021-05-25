Iridium Invests in Satellite-Based Positioning Services Provider DDK; Matt Desch Quoted

DDK Positioning has received an undisclosed amount of investment from Iridium Communications as the former looks to expand global navigation satellite system-enabled service offerings.

The two companies have an existing partnership that offers a GNSS positioning accuracy of up to 5 centimeters and supports various industrial applications using Iridium’s satellite communications network, the satcom provider said Monday.

Aberdeen, Scotland-based DDK seeks to introduce services that could also work with other space-based satellite navigation systems to facilitate localization for internet of things, autonomous vehicles and offshore projects, among other use cases.

Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium and seven-time Wash100 awardee, said DDK’s positioning technology creates additional value for the satellite operator’s network service portfolio.

Desch added the partnership works to provide customers GNSS data for maritime, agricultural, infrastructure and autonomous system applications.