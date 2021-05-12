Unanet

IronNet to Market Cyber Threat Detection Platform Under Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract

Christine Thropp May 12, 2021 News, Technology

IronNet to Market Cyber Threat Detection Platform Under Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract
IronNet Cybersecurity

Carahsoft Technology has added IronNet Cybersecurity to its Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract, enabling the latter to offer hardware and software, as well as maintenance and ancillary services to the U.S. Army in support of its cybersecurity and enterprise infrastructure requirements.

IronNet said Tuesday its cyber threat detection technology will be marketed to Carahsoft's federal government customers under the potential $13 billion ITES-SW2 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that runs through Aug. 30, 2025.

The Collective Defense platform is designed to enable a secure community ecosystem where related threat intelligence can be shared in real time. It is based on artificial intelligence-powered behavioral analytics.

Keith Alexander, founder and co-CEO of IronNet, said the platform is meant to provide government agencies and contractors with potential threat visibility to help them defend against incoming cyber attacks.

He added that the technology is developed to support the U.S. and other countries' information sharing, threat detection and cybersecurity efforts.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

U.S. Army

Army Taps Five Contractors for Military Munitions Response Program Activities

The U.S. Army has selected an AECOM subsidiary, Parsons' government services business, the Jacobs USAE joint venture, HydroGeologic and Aptim's federal arm to compete for orders under a $49 million contract in support of a Department of Defense program for addressing munitions-related concerns.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

HII Enters Fabrication Phase of ‘Friedman’ National Security Cutter

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ shipbuilding division has cut the first 100 tons of steel needed to build the U.S. Coast Guard’s national security cutter Friedman. This Legend-class vessel is designated as NSC 11 and named after Elizebeth Smith Friedman, a code breaker who solved coded messages for the Coast Guard during the Prohibition era, HII said Tuesday. 

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Hot Fire Tesing of New RL10C-X Space Rocket Engine

Aerojet Rocketdyne has concluded a series of hot fire tests with the 3D printed RL10C-X engine, which is designed to generate 24,000 pounds of thrust for space rockets. The company said Tuesday it tested RL10C-X in a flight-like configuration to showcase its long-duration endurance and full mission capability.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved