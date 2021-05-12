IronNet to Market Cyber Threat Detection Platform Under Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract

IronNet Cybersecurity

Carahsoft Technology has added IronNet Cybersecurity to its Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract, enabling the latter to offer hardware and software, as well as maintenance and ancillary services to the U.S. Army in support of its cybersecurity and enterprise infrastructure requirements.

IronNet said Tuesday its cyber threat detection technology will be marketed to Carahsoft's federal government customers under the potential $13 billion ITES-SW2 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that runs through Aug. 30, 2025.

The Collective Defense platform is designed to enable a secure community ecosystem where related threat intelligence can be shared in real time. It is based on artificial intelligence-powered behavioral analytics.

Keith Alexander, founder and co-CEO of IronNet, said the platform is meant to provide government agencies and contractors with potential threat visibility to help them defend against incoming cyber attacks.

He added that the technology is developed to support the U.S. and other countries' information sharing, threat detection and cybersecurity efforts.