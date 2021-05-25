IRS Needs Information on Approaches to Investigate Cryptowallets

The Internal Revenue Service seeks market information on techniques that could help digital forensics personnel assess and investigate cryptowallets, physical devices that store cryptocurrency keys.

IRS said Thursday in a SAM.gov notice its digital forensics unit requires approaches to reverse-engineer hardware, analyze software and firmware, identify integrated circuits and deconstruct printed circuit boards found in cryptowallets.

The unit works to validate cryptowallet exploitation research, identify functioning cryptographic models, deliver hands-on digital forensics training and document digital forensic assets.

IRS will use the responses to its request for information to identify potential providers, gather feedback and determine the most suitable contracting approach for a potential procurement.

Interested parties may submit responses through June 1.