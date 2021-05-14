Jacobs Selected to Support GAO HQ Modernization Project; Tim Byers Quoted

Tim Byers SVP Jacobs

Jacobs has secured a position on a five-year, $25 million contract to renovate and modernize the headquarters of the Government Accountability Office in Washington D.C.

The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers architectural and engineering services at the GAO's main office and field offices nationwide, the company said Thursday.

Tim Byers, senior vice president and general manager of Jacobs' federal and environmental solutions business, said the company seeks to expand its government building modernization work in the National Capital Region.

The shared IDIQ contract has a one-year base period along with four option years.

Task orders will include design, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural and landscaping work on agency facilities and infrastructure assets.