Joe Logue: Two Six Technologies Eyes Potential Acquisitions, Sets Focus on Cyber, 5G

Jane Edwards May 21, 2021 News, Technology

Joe Logue, CEO, Two Six Technologies

Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies, said the newly formed company is considering acquisitions with a focus on businesses that offer products and some services, Inside Defense reported Thursday.

“We’re trying to stick to cyber, information operations, electronic systems, mobility, 5G is a big one for us,” Logue said. “We are just looking at the problem sets by talking to clients. What are you trying to solve? What are you trying to figure out?”

In February, global investment firm The Carlyle Group acquired and merged Two Six Labs and IST Research to form Two Six Technologies to focus on delivering technology platforms to the Department of Defense and other national security clients. Logue, a former executive at Booz Allen Hamilton, was tapped to lead the newly established company.

Logue told the publication in an interview that the new company should be adaptive and accelerate efforts to transform technology into products and deliver them to warfighters.

“The idea again is productizing things, integrating wherever you need to, get it to the warfighter as quickly as possible,” he said.

