Kathy Barlow to Lead Intelligent Waves’ Contracts, Pricing Department as SVP; Tony Crescenzo Quoted

Intelligent Waves announced on Thursday its appointment of Kathy Barlow as the new senior vice president for contracts and pricing. Prior to joining Intelligent Waves, Barlow worked as the senior director of contracts at IntelliDyne.

As SVP, Barlow will now be responsible for leading Intelligent Waves’ Contracting and Pricing Department while helping with the company’s growth efforts.

“We are excited to add Kathy Barlow to our leadership team as we continue to expand our market share and contract vehicles. Kathy’s proven track record in strategic contract management will add value and impact to our organizational growth plan,” commented Tony Crescenzo, president of Intelligent Waves.

Barlow has 25 years of executive-level experience in managing strategic areas, including contract risk mitigation, compliance, pricing, contract management and contract performance.

At IntelliDyne, Barlow was in charge of all contract and subcontract activities, price proposals and negotiations for federal, state and local government customers.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The business provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations and intelligence analytics.