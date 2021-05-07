Unanet

Keysight to Deliver Kits for USAF’s Automatic Test Station

Nichols Martin May 7, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Keysight Technologies has secured a five-year, $39.8 million contract to provide the U.S. Air Force with tools needed to support automatic testing.

The company said Thursday it will deliver kits for the service branch's Versatile Diagnostic Automatic Test Station, a member of the Department of Defense Families-of-Testers that uses an open architecture to flexibly accommodate various testing needs.

USAF will gain access to Keysight's test and measurement products for VDATS updates and production activities. The company offerings include network analysis and signal generation tools.

Vince Nguyen, general manager of Keysight's aerospace and defense government solutions group, said the company will additionally offer streamlined ordering and configuration management services to Robins Air Force Base under the contract.

Air Force Sustainment Center awarded the contract to Keysight. 

