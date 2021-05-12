Unanet

KPMG Opens New Capability Center in Orlando, Announces Employment Opportunities

Christine Thropp May 12, 2021 News

KPMG has expanded its operations in the Lake Nona community in Orlando with the opening of a new facility that will house the firm's additional workforce who will be responsible for providing customers with advisory and tax services.

The Capability Center is established in support of KPMG's enhanced service delivery model and will enable the company to offer 350 new jobs in the state and open additional work opportunities in the future, the services provider said Tuesday.

Advisory professionals at the center will provide tax compliance process support services, including controls testing and documentation.

The company plans to equip the new facility with features that will be integrated in stages depending on local data and authorithy guidance.

KPMG Lakehouse, another company facility based in Lake Nona, will be used to train its employees. It is planned to function as a cultural hub where the KPMG workforce will continue to connect and collaborate.

