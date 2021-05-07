Kratos Books Multiple Space Domain Awareness Contracts; Phil Carrai Quoted

Phil Carrai Division president Kratos

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has secured over $46 million in several awards to support various space domain awareness programs.

Phil Carrai, president of the space, training and cybersecurity division at Kratos, said in a statement published Thursday the awards highlight growing need for technologies that help provide a more comprehensive space environment perspective.

“We continue to support many global programs and initiatives to meet the requirement for more resilient and robust ground satellite communications," he added.

Kratos' OpenSpace software is designed to facilitate adjustments of satellite ground systems to environmental or operational changes.

The technology uses a software-centric architecture that allows Kratos to reconfigure assets of the company's global monitoring network.

“There has been a shift in SDA because the concern isn’t just where objects are, but also what adversaries are capable of doing in that area," said Frank Backes, senior vice president of Kratos' space federal segmet.

Backes added that Kratos' technology offerings can help government and commercial satellite owners visualize space for the protection of on-orbit assets.