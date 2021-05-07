L3Harris, Air Tractor Partner to Build Aircraft Offering for ISR Strike Missions

Sky Warden

L3Harris Technologies and Air Tractor have teamed up to produce an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance strike system intended to function in austere environments.

The AT-802U Sky Warden is an integrated package of Air Tractor’s AT-802, a single-engine aircraft offering a large payload capacity, and the L3Harris’ sensor, communications and ISR platforms, the companies said Thursday.

“Air Tractor aircraft were developed precisely to operate in austere environments with limited infrastructure,” said Jim Hirsch, the company's president.

Luke Savoie, president of L3Harris' aviation services unit, noted that company-built mission systems have been used in both ISR and attack missions over the past decade.

The partnership intends for Sky Warden to help operators conduct target identification, tracking and response.

L3Harris said the aircraft’s name draws from the broad history of A-1E Skyraider attack aircraft and the performance of U-28 aircraft that uses “Warden” as its callsign in combat missions.

Delivery of Sky Warden can be completed in less than 12 months, according to the defense company.