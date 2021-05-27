L3Harris to Support Army Depot’s Repair Work on USAF’s MQ-9 Drone Control System

L3Harris Technologies will help Tobyhanna Army Depot repair segments a ground-based control center that the U.S. Air Force uses to communicate with and control an intelligence-gathering unmanned aircraft system.

The company and the depot will jointly work on line repairable units that are portions of the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft’s ground control station, the Army said Tuesday.

The collaboration falls under a public-private partnership agreement signed by the two parties and aligns with Tobyhanna’s long-term strategy to support the depot’s competitiveness through industry engagement and workload acquisition.

The Reaper drone is designed to perform a variety of operations such as reconnaissance, coordination and offensive support. Airmen remotely control Reaper from the aircraft’s corresponding GCS.

Christopher Volch, logistics management specialist at the depot’s production management directorate, said the new repair work builds on years of collaboration with L3Harris.

“We have been working with L3Harris Technologies since 2016 to transition sustainment responsibility incrementally,” Volch said.