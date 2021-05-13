Leidos Names Next Finance Chief

Leidos

TYSONS CORNER, VA, May 13, 2021 — Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) has appointed Chief Accounting Officer Christopher Cage to serve as its chief financial officer when James Reagan steps down from the CFO position on July 5, GovCon Wire reported May 5.

Cage, who has been with Leidos since 1999, said he will work with CEO Roger Krone and the company's senior leadership team in efforts "to execute on our strategic and financial priorities focused on value-added growth and our commitments to all stakeholders."

