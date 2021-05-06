Leidos Secures Position on DIA’s $12.6B IT Support IDIQ; Vicki Schmanske Quoted

Vicki Schmanske President Leidos Intelligence Group

Leidos announced on Thursday that it has been awarded a spot on potential $12.6 billion Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III (SITE III) contract from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). The company will continue supporting DIA and compete for task orders to support the overall information technology (IT) program.

SITE III runs for ten years and is a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. It requires Leidos to provide system design, development, fielding and sustainment of global intelligence and command and control assets.

"DIA's decision to award Leidos the SITE III contract represents their trust in our IT prowess and our proven success securing sensitive assets and critical infrastructure, systems and applications," commented Vicki Schmanske, president of Leidos' Intelligence Group.

"Our customers are constantly faced with unrelenting threats and adversaries, and this award allows us to help combat these threats. We're proud to continue our support of DIA and the agency's national security missions at home and around the world," Schmanske added.

The current IDIQ is the third iteration of the DIA contract for efforts to meet IT requirements vital to the country's security. The contract also requires the provision of worldwide coverage for integrated IT intelligence requirements and technical support services to the DIA and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

The SITE III serves as a centralized and synchronized IT acquisition capability to meet security requirements and technical support services.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500 information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 39,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021.

Other than historical data and information, statements in the announcement constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.