Lockheed’s Precision Strike Missile Makes New Flight Record in Recent Test

PrSM Lockheed Martin

A new Lockheed Martin-made missile performed its longest flight to date in a recent demonstration conducted with the U.S. Army in New Mexico, where it flew 248.5 miles.

A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launched the Precision Strike Missile to hit a target at White Sands Missile Range, demonstrating long-range precision fire capabilities, Lockheed said Wednesday.

The flight test, which is PrSM's fourth one, was held in an effort to evaluate the missile's range, accuracy, flight trajectory, warhead lethality, integration with the HIMARS launcher and general performance.

Gaylia Campbell, vice president of precision fires at Lockheed's missiles and fire control business, said PrSM met all Army requirements during the flight.

Lockheed will conduct two more PrSM demonstrations this year to mature the missile and reduce associated risks. Future tests will demonstrate the missile's maximum range and involvement in the Army's Project Convergence campaign, which seeks to establish an artificial intelligence-powered battlefield management system.