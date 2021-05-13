Unanet

Lockheed’s Precision Strike Missile Makes New Flight Record in Recent Test

Nichols Martin May 13, 2021 News, Technology

Lockheed’s Precision Strike Missile Makes New Flight Record in Recent Test
PrSM Lockheed Martin

A new Lockheed Martin-made missile performed its longest flight to date in a recent demonstration conducted with the U.S. Army in New Mexico, where it flew 248.5 miles.

A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launched the Precision Strike Missile to hit a target at White Sands Missile Range, demonstrating long-range precision fire capabilities, Lockheed said Wednesday.

The flight test, which is PrSM's fourth one, was held in an effort to evaluate the missile's range, accuracy, flight trajectory, warhead lethality, integration with the HIMARS launcher and general performance.

Gaylia Campbell, vice president of precision fires at Lockheed's missiles and fire control business, said PrSM met all Army requirements during the flight.

Lockheed will conduct two more PrSM demonstrations this year to mature the missile and reduce associated risks. Future tests will demonstrate the missile's maximum range and involvement in the Army's Project Convergence campaign, which seeks to establish an artificial intelligence-powered battlefield management system.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

GDIT

General Dynamics Subsidiary Secures AWS’ Migration, DevOps Competencies

Amazon Web Services has recognized General Dynamics' information technology business for the latter's competency in cloud migration and DevOps. General Dynamics Information Technology said Wednesday it received the AWS Migration and DevOps Competency statuses in recognition of offerings that have supported federal cloud migration projects.

Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace Begins Construction of Ram Air Turbine Wind Tunnel

Collins Aerospace, a business unit of Raytheon Technologies, has invested $18 million to build a wind tunnel in Rockford, Illinois, as part of efforts to simplify the process for testing ram air turbine products. Work is underway on the test platform at Collins Aerospace's center of excellence for electric power systems and the new structure is scheduled to be operational in the summer of 2022, the aircraft technology supplier said Wednesday.

Pilot training

SparkCognition, Intrinsic to Explore AI-Based Training Applications for Air Force

A team of SparkCognition's government services unit and Intrinsic Enterprises has received a contract from the U.S. Air Force to explore the potential use of artificial intelligence in military pilot training programs. The partnership will aim to develop a qualitative standards-based approach to gauge airmen's skills mastery using AI and machine learning through the Air Force Research Laboratory's Small Business Innovation Research program, SparkCognition said Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved