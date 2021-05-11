Lumen Secures Navy JAG Connectivity Contract; Zain Ahmed Quoted

Zain Ahmed Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies has recently won a potential 12-year, task order under the General Services Administration’s (GSA) $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program, to provide secure high-speed connectivity, WiFi, unified communications and managed network services to the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps, Lumen announced on Tuesday.

“Our secure high-speed connectivity will empower the Navy JAG Corps to efficiently meet its mission to provide Navy commanders, sailors and their families with legal solutions whenever and wherever required to enable effective naval and joint operations,” said Zain Ahmed, regional vice president of Lumen’s federal government business.

Lumen’s connectivity solutions will be delivered via software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) and managed security services across the company’s federal data centers to support more than 20 Navy JAG sites across the country.

Lumen will operate on an initial one-year term with 11 additional one-year options available to continue work. The continues to provide government agencies with the platform for IT modernization that delivers the security and reliability agencies need to carry out their important missions.

