Mark Sullivan Promoted to Lead Talent Acquisition Team at GRSi

Mark Sullivan has been promoted to serve as talent acquisition director at GRSi, where he will be responsible for overseeing a workforce recruitment team and helping implement a growth strategic plan.

He was a former talent acquisition subject matter expert and will now be tasked to ensure the team’s ability aligns with the company’s 35 percent year-over-year growth, GRSi said Tuesday.

Sullivan holds over 15 years of experience in the workforce development area, having previously led talent acquisition at other companies such as Cherry Creek Consulting, Time Warner Cable and Comcast.

His promotion follows the conclusion of GRSi’s first 2021 quarter, during which the company booked $231 million in contract awards.

“Since he arrived in late 2020, his expertise in the space and ability to execute have shown that he is well-poised to lead the talent acquisition team in this newly created position,” said Diane Yarnell, executive vice president and chief of staff at GRSi.

GRSi helps government and commercial customers pursue missions through professional and technical services.