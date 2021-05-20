Moog to Produce Turret System for Army Short-Range Air Defense System

Army IM-SHORAD

Leonardo DRS has awarded Moog an initial contract to manufacture 30 remote turrets that will be part of mission equipment packages for new U.S. Army ground systems intended to defend against manned and unmanned aircraft threats.

Moog said Wednesday it will supply one Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform turret demonstrator, 28 RIwPs and one spare for the Army’s Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense system development program.

General Dynamics‘ land systems business received a $1.22 billion IM-SHORAD production, testing and delivery contract from the service branch in September 2020 and subsequently awarded $600 million to Leonardo DRS to build the system’s mission technology suite.

The RIwP turret was configured for M-SHORAD Increment 1 to support the integration of kinetic effectors such as the XM914 30mm cannon, the M240 7.62mm machine gun and the Stinger and Longbow Hellfire missile systems.

“This is our first program of record production contract for RIwP and represents the culmination of the hard work and dedication of many employees,” said Maureen Athoe, president of Moog’s space and defense segment president.

Moog produced nine RIwP prototypes for Army evaluation before the company received an initial award.