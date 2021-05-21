Mynaric to Provide Inter-Satellite Links for Cloud Constellation’s LEO Network

Mynaric

Mynaric and Cloud Constellation announced Thursday that the former’s CONDOR laser communication product will be used to connect the latter’s low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellites through highly secure, high-performing Optical Inter-Satellite Links (OISLs). The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Cloud Constellation’s future LEO constellation called SpaceBelt will provide Data-Security-as-a-Service (DSAAS) and secure cloud storage and management services. The network will leverage laser communications technology to move data between satellites.

“We are confident with Mynaric’s proven capabilities to deliver secure and high data rate optical communications laser terminals for SpaceBelt’s constellations. The optical inter satellite links are the foundation to our project’s success,” commented Cliff Beek, CEO of Cloud Constellation.

OISLs are a critical component of the SpaceBelt architecture and are necessary for high-speed, reliable communications to transfer cloud-stored data in space to anywhere on Earth.

The MOU presents the next steps for the planned partnership between both companies, which would include, in a first phase, Mynaric supplying all OISL terminals required for the first ten satellites of the SpaceBelt constellation to be built by LeoStella.

Mynaric’s CONDOR is fully compliant with the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) OISL Standard. The compliance is crucial because Cloud Constellation intends to serve the federal government and other security-sensitive commercial enterprise customers.

“Mynaric is excited to support Cloud Constellation and work with its satellite prime contractor, LeoStella. SpaceBelt provides truly unique satellite service to its diverse customer set. We are confident that the use of Mynaric’s CONDOR terminals within the SpaceBelt network architecture enhances the overall value proposition of this service offering,” stated Tina Ghataore, Mynaric’s CCO.

“It is great to see Mynaric’s laser products contribute to yet another powerful use case that will benefit security-sensitive customers in the U.S. Government and beyond,” concluded Ghataore.

About Cloud Constellation

Cloud Constellation Corporation’s SpaceBelt is a patented, high-speed global cloud storage network of space-based data centers, each seamlessly interconnected together to provide exclusive and secure cloud infrastructure to service providers, enterprises and governments around the world.

About Mynaric

Mynaric produces the optical fiber for the skies and, as a pioneer of laser communication, enables high-speed and secure wireless data transmission between aircraft, drones and satellites. Globally, the need for fast, safe and ubiquitous network connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks such as the internet are now based mainly on infrastructure on the ground, which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or logistical reasons. The future, therefore, calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. Mynaric pioneers this growth market with an industrialized approach to wireless laser communication products.