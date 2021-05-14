Unanet

NASA Announces $105M Investment in Tech Development Efforts of Small Businesses

Christine Thropp May 14, 2021 News, Technology

NASA Announces $105M Investment in Tech Development Efforts of Small Businesses
Technology investment

NASA has made 140 new awards to 127 U.S. small businesses to help them develop, demonstrate and deliver technologies under the second phase of the space agency's Small Business Innovation Research program.

The $105 million investment will provide awardees with up to $750,000 funding each to advance the technologies they presented to NASA as part of the SBIR Phase I contracts and prepare it for potential commercialization, the space agency said Friday.

The program seeks to field technologies capable of supporting NASA's exploration efforts as well as its initiatives in space technology, science and aeronautics.

“The selected technologies have displayed great potential impacts for their respective sectors, and we are proud to continually invest in today’s booming aerospace economy through these small businesses,” said Jason Kessler, SBIR Program executive at NASA.

Thirty-three of the 140 Phase II awardees are women-owned, minority-owned and veteran-owned small businesses.

Houston, Texas-based Tietronix Software, one of the program participants, will mature an artificial intelligence- and augmented reality-based system that could provide astronauts with medical resources and support, and could inform them of procedural guidance.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Novetta

Novetta to Help With Army’s Cloud Account Management Optimization Effort; Kevin Heald, Justin Shirk Quoted

Novetta announced Thursday that it was awarded an agreement under the SOSSEC Consortium’s other transactional authority (OTA) Cyberspace Operations Broad Responsive Agreement (COBRA) vehicle for the Cloud Account Management Optimization (CAMO) effort with the U.S. Army’s Enterprise Cloud Management Agency (ECMA). 

Scott Helmer President

IFS, Lockheed to Support Navy N-MRO Program With Ship, Aircraft Maintenance Tool; Scott Helmer Quoted

The U.S. Navy has selected Lockheed Martin and enterprise applications developer IFS to build and deliver a ship and aircraft maintenance platform in support of the Naval Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul initiative. The N-MRO program seeks to advance the use of digital twins, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to predict potential system failures to improve support of fleet management, supply logistics and maintenance functions.

GDIT

General Dynamics Subsidiary Secures AWS’ Migration, DevOps Competencies

Amazon Web Services has recognized General Dynamics' information technology business for the latter's competency in cloud migration and DevOps. General Dynamics Information Technology said Wednesday it received the AWS Migration and DevOps Competency statuses in recognition of offerings that have supported federal cloud migration projects.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved