NIST Seeks Vendor to Help Assess China’s Role in International Bodies Setting Emerging Tech Standards

Jane Edwards May 17, 2021 Contract Awards, News

The National Institute of Standards and Technology plans to release a request for information on China’s policies and efforts to establish international standards for emerging technologies and intends to find a contractor that could help gather, compile, review and offer recommendations based on RFI responses.

NIST’s standards coordination office is seeking information on China’s role in organizations responsible for developing international standards in the past decade and the effect of the Asian country’s standardization strategy on international bodies involved in the development of standards for cloud, advanced communication systems and other emerging technologies as identified in the “Chinese Standards 2035,” according to a sources sought notice posted Wednesday.

The contractor should also provide an “examination of how the previous practices that the People’s Republic of China has used, while participating in international standards setting organizations, may foretell how the People’s Republic of China is likely to engage in international standardization activities of critical technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum information science, and what may be the consequences.”

The vendor should also come up with recommendations on how to mitigate China’s influence and strengthen the participation of U.S. public and private sectors in bodies in charge of establishing international standards.

NIST will accept responses to the notice through May 20 and plans to award a firm-fixed-price purchase order with a performance period of one year in support of the effort.

