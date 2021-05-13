Unanet

Novetta to Help With Army’s Cloud Account Management Optimization Effort; Kevin Heald, Justin Shirk Quoted

Noah Chelednik May 13, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

Novetta

Novetta announced Thursday that it was awarded an agreement under the SOSSEC Consortium’s other transactional authority (OTA) Cyberspace Operations Broad Responsive Agreement (COBRA) vehicle for the Cloud Account Management Optimization (CAMO) effort with the U.S. Army’s Enterprise Cloud Management Agency (ECMA).

The Army selected Novetta’s technology to reinvent the service branch’s cloud management processes. The company’s solution will enable the Army to consolidate existing cloud spend and standardize how the Army buys cloud. This project will eliminate inaccurate estimates, inefficient provisioning and excess spending as the Army moves toward an estimated $1 billion in cloud expenditures by 2025.

Justin Shirk, Novetta Vice President, Asymmetric Analytics.
Analytics.

“Our solution for the CAMO effort will disrupt the traditional account management lifecycle – and revolutionize cloud account acquisition and management for the entire Army enterprise. It will deliver best-of-breed automated provisioning, management, budgeting, finance, and control processes for 360-degree visibility for the Army’s cloud footprint,” commented Justin Shirk, a vice president at Novetta who leads its Asymmetric Analytics division.

The Army’s Enterprise Cloud Management Office was elevated in March of 2021 to a Field Operating Agency under the Army’s Chief Information Officer (CIO). The reorganization is a strong signal of the Army’s commitment to integrate advanced cloud service and achieve its Digital Modernization Strategy by adopting new digital technologies.

Kevin Heald, senior vice president of Information Exploitation for Novetta

“By combining our Automated Cloud Management and Provisioning framework with CloudTracker, our solution will improve the Army’s adoption and optimization of cloud computing while providing transparency around cloud spend,” said Kevin Heald, Novetta’s senior vice president.

About Novetta

Novetta delivers scalable advanced analytic and technical solutions to address challenges of national and global significance. Focused on mission success, Novetta pioneers disruptive technologies in machine learning, data analytics, full-spectrum cyber, cloud engineering, open-source analytics, and multi-INT fusion for defense, intelligence community and federal law enforcement customers. Novetta is headquartered in McLean, VA, with over 1300 employees across the U.S.

