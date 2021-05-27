Okta Receives DISA OK for Cloud-Based Identity Management Platform; Sean Frazier Quoted

Okta has secured provisional authority to operate certification for its identity management technology based on compliance with the Defense Information Systems Agency’s access controls and information security requirements in the cloud.

Impact Level 4 P-ATO for Okta Identity Cloud allows government customers to manage digital identities and processes using the platform, the company said Wednesday.

The offering is designed to help users transfer identity-related workloads to the Amazon Web Services computing environment.

“Okta’s technology enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time, which is crucial in highly regulated and sensitive environments such as the public sector,” said Sean Frazier, the company’s federal chief security officer.

Frazier added that identity, credential and access management tools could serve as a foundation for the adoption of zero trust-based security frameworks.

The enterprise identity provider received Moderate ATO approval under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program in 2017 and noted it has the fifth-highest number of authorizations among cloud vendors listed on the FedRAMP marketplace.