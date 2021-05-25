Oracle VP Tamara Greenspan Named to Homeland Security & Defense Business Council’s Board

Tamara Greenspan, group vice president and general manager for public sector applications at Oracle , was elected to serve as member of the board of directors of the Homeland Security and Defense Business Council.

During her three-year term, Greenspan will contribute to the council’s programs and efforts in supporting the homeland security enterprise and work with other directors representing the organization’s diverse membership that includes large, mid-tier and small companies, HSDBC said Monday.

“Tamara brings an accomplished record of supporting the federal government through her work at Oracle and her years of service helping to lead government/industry associations,” said Rafael Borras, president and CEO of HSDBC.

Greenspan has served at Oracle since 1989, and in her current role, she oversees a group of account executives, engineers and business leaders who work to develop software services for the federal government, international agency community and Canada.

The executive has more than three decades of experience in working for the public sector, holding numerous positions such as area vice president, regional VP and regional manager.

Greenspan was also recognized by her colleagues for the management and leadership skills she had demonstrated that brought her the Oracle’s Leadership 2000 award and the 2014 Woman’s leadership award.

“The missions of [the Department of Homeland Security] and HSDBC have never been more important. I truly believe that helping to build a bridge between DHS and industry advancements will accelerate modernization and agility to assist in their difficult and ever-changing directives,” Greenspan said.