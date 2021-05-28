Palantir Secures Potential $111M USSOCOM Contract for Enterprise Data Management

Palantir Technologies has secured a potential $111 million contract requires the company to continue its work with U.S. Special Operations Command as part of the Mission Command System/Common Operational Picture program.

The company said Friday it provides USSOCOM with enterprise data management and artificial intelligence-enabled mission command platform to support mission operations.

Palantir’s software is used for the complete life cycle of continuous operations, supporting planning, review coordination and approval and battle tracking efforts. The company’s AI-backed technology works to provide USSOCOM and its allies with situational awareness to enable real-time collaboration. It is designed to aggregate disparate and siloed data sources to support data-driven decision-making.

“When Special Operators are risking their lives in no-fail scenarios, they deserve technology that works. Our partnership with USSOCOM was one of our first in the U.S. military and we are honored to keep providing technology that gets the job done while we partner on the future of what is possible,” said Doug Philippone, global defense lead at Palantir.

The contract has a base year and one option year, with the command executing $52.5 million of the potential value upon award.

Palantir has worked on interoperating USSOCOM’s situational awareness architecture since 2016.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data.